Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.30

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 30354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $993.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $14,413,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

