Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ARDS stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
