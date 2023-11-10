Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lessened by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,264 shares of company stock worth $27,083,292. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET traded down $7.41 on Friday, hitting $204.23. The company had a trading volume of 756,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,680. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $216.29.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

