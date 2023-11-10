Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Ark Restaurants has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

