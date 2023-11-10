Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of ARM opened at 51.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 52.89. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 69.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

