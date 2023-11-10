ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. ARM updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21 to $0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

ARM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at 51.80 on Friday. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 69.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is 52.89.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 62.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.