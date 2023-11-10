Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
AX.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
