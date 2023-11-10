Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.52) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 270 ($3.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,588.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £216,034.80 ($266,676.71). Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

