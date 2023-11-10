Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Given New $103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Get Ashland alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ashland

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.