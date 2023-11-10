Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) & Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Financial Survey

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Asset Entities and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities -966.12% -99.24% -92.92% Adobe 27.11% 37.73% 20.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Asset Entities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $340,000.00 14.57 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Adobe $17.61 billion 14.94 $4.76 billion $11.11 52.00

This table compares Asset Entities and Adobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Asset Entities and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Adobe 0 7 19 0 2.73

Adobe has a consensus target price of $602.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Adobe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adobe is more favorable than Asset Entities.

Summary

Adobe beats Asset Entities on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc. is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

