Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AC. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:AC opened at $33.66 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $730.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 122.37% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 85.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

