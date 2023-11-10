Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at UBS Group

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $166.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $161.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,981,000 after purchasing an additional 573,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Assurant by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

