Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

KEC stock opened at C$12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.82.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

