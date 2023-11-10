AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.