Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Major Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp Purchases 1,560,000 Shares

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 1,560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $14,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,922,870 shares in the company, valued at $62,305,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

AURA stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 15.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 81,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

Featured Stories

