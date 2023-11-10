Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 555 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.91) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Auto Trader Group Stock Performance
LON AUTO traded down GBX 7.14 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 682.06 ($8.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 618.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 621.18. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 510.80 ($6.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 697.20 ($8.61). The stock has a market cap of £6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,728.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62.
About Auto Trader Group
