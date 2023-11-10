Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 555 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.91) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

LON AUTO traded down GBX 7.14 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 682.06 ($8.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 618.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 621.18. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 510.80 ($6.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 697.20 ($8.61). The stock has a market cap of £6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,728.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

