Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $226.52 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

