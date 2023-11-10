Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,986. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $44.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

