Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after buying an additional 719,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,116. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.80 and a one year high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.41.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

