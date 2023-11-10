Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 306.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,121,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,935,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

