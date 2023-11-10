Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 782,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

