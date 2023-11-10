Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

