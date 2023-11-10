Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 479,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 381,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $55.79. 139,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,980. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $189.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

