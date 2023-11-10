Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,715,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 117,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

