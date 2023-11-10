Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 443.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. 1,414,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

