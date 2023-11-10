Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 289,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

