Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 128,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

