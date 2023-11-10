Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,972,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,533,750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $657.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

