Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. 581,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

