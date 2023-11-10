Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 37,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 75,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.1% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,146,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

