Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $927,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.16. 855,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,664. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

