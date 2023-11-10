Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $981,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,308. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

