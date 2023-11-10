Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,067,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,726 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 102,921 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 211,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,669. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $423.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.