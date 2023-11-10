Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,164 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 618,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.74%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

