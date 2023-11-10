Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.16. The stock had a trading volume of 81,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,524. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.04.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

