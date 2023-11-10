Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 374,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 124,670 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 90,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.