Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,455,882 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $591.08. The stock had a trading volume of 828,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $573.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.96. The company has a market capitalization of $561.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

