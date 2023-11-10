Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 3,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,710. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $166.61. The stock has a market cap of $443.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

