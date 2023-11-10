Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 26,300 Shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RETL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 204,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,437. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

