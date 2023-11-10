Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 58,271 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 219.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,271 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nordstrom by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 823,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,936. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.