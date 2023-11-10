Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 808 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR remained flat at $154.66 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,864. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

