Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 14,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,907. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $475.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

