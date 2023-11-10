Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAT. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. 70,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $671.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

