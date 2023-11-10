Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

EPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.13. 913,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

