Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,755,744. The stock has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

