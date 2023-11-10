Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.95. 1,637,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

