Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 27,130 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. 81,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

