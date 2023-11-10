Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 365 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 232,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,848. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

