Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,692 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.
Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0 %
Williams Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,146. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.