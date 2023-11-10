Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,212 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 730,054 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,279. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

